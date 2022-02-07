 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TPG Has A High Growth Trajectory, BofA Says With Buy Rating: What Else Impressed The Analyst?

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Share:
TPG Has A High Growth Trajectory, BofA Says With Buy Rating: What Else Impressed The Analyst?

TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) has a robust business model, which is high growth, capital light and drives fee-related earnings, according to BofA Securities.

The TPG Analyst: Craig Siegenthaler initiated coverage of TPG with a Buy rating and a price target of $47.

The TPG Thesis: There is visibility into strong earnings growth in 2022 to 2024, given the company’s “fundraising super-cycle” and the opportunity to expand the model “horizontally into new white spaces (credit, life sciences, infrastructure, retail vehicles),” Siegenthaler said in the initiation note.

“Two-thirds of TPG’s AuM (assets under management) is contributed from businesses that we view as having among the most attractive secular growth prospects in private markets (growth capital, impact, healthcare, technology, Asia and real estate),” the analyst wrote.

He added that TPG is the industry leader or an early mover in many of these segments.

“We estimate there are 1,000 unicorns or large privates that are looking to IPO over the next few years and their market value equates to an addressable market of $5Tn,” Siegenthaler mentioned.

TPG Price Action: Shares of TPG are down 1.72% to $32.51 at the time of publication Monday morning.

Photo by Towfiqu Barbhuiya on Unsplash

Latest Ratings for TPG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BMO CapitalInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Feb 2022Keefe, Bruyette & WoodsInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Feb 2022Evercore ISI GroupInitiates Coverage OnIn-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for TPG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TPG)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Alternative Assets BofA Securities Craig SiegenthalerAnalyst Color News Initiation Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBTigress FinancialInitiates Coverage On630.0
KODeutsche BankMaintains62.0
TTGTDeutsche BankMaintains100.0
FLNCB of A SecuritiesDowngrades14.0
FOXADeutsche BankMaintains48.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com