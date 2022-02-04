JPMorgan Bumps Up Allegheny Price Target Post Q4 Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- JPMorgan analyst Seth Seifman raised the price target on Allegheny Technologies Inc ATI to $26 (an upside of 15.7%) from $23 and reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q4 results.
- Seifman mentions Allegheny's operational results surprised to the upside, with HPMC margins exceeding pre-COVID levels.
Allegheny Stock Surges As Q4 Results Top Street View; Plans $150M Buyback
- The analyst says the company continues its exit from its lower margin stainless business while the pension liability shrinks, supporting out-year free cash flow.
- Price Action: ATI shares traded higher by 0.04% at $22.47 during the premarket session on Friday.
