Credit Suisse Cuts Price Target On This Consumer Goods Giant- Read Why

- Credit Suisse analyst Kaumil Gajrawala lowered the price target of Colgate-Palmolive Co CL to $90 from $95 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares, implying a 9.3% upside.
- The move comes after the company delivered weaker-than-expected Q4 results, with the topline showing signs of slowdown and pricing falling short of commodity inflation.
- The analyst notes that volume performance disappointed, with declines in most markets despite pricing staying flat sequentially.
- Gajrawala thinks there is a risk to estimates amid challenges and uncertainties near-term.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained Colgate-Palmolive with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $90 to $91, suggesting a 10.5% upside.
- Price Action: CL shares traded lower by 0.81% at $82.38 on the last check Monday.
