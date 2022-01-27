Analysts Lift Seagate Price Target Post Q2 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Analysts raised their price targets on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX following its Q2 beat and Q3 outlook.
- Citi analyst Jim Suva raised the price target on Seagate to $105 from $100 and reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Seagate continues to create and store value for its shareholders with a 1% beat on sales and a 2% beat on earnings in Q2, Suva notes.
- Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers raised the price target to $110 from $90 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst notes that Seagate reported Q2 results in line with guidance and increased its revenue growth expectation for 2022.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Sidney Ho raised the price target on Seagate to $110 from $100 and maintained a Hold rating on the shares.
- The analyst came away from the company's fiscal Q2 earnings more positive on its revenue growth opportunity for 2022.
- However, Ho believes the stock's risk/reward is relatively balanced at current levels and waits for a better entry point.
- Benchmark analyst Mark Miller raised the firm's price target to $112 from $102 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares after the company posted upside in fiscal Q2 driven by record mass capacity drive shipments.
- The company guided within expectations for the seasonally soft March quarter and projected 3% - 6% revenue growth for calendar 2022, noted Miller, who forecasts "a front-end loaded" FY22 with non-GAAP earnings growing 59% year-over-year.
- Price Action: STX shares traded higher by 15.9% at $111.61 on the last check Thursday.
