Here's Why Tigress Financial Remains Bullish On Verizon
- Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the price target on Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) to $68 from $67 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 27%.
- The analyst believes accelerating momentum in wireless and broadband will drive further share price gains for the company.
- Verizon continues to benefit from the ongoing rollout of its "transformative" 5G network, Feinseth notes.
- Price Action: VZ shares traded higher by 0.19% at $53.51 on the last check Friday.
