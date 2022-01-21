QQQ
Here's Why Tigress Financial Remains Bullish On Verizon

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 21, 2022 10:26 am
  • Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the price target on Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) to $68 from $67 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 27%.
  • The analyst believes accelerating momentum in wireless and broadband will drive further share price gains for the company. 
  • Verizon continues to benefit from the ongoing rollout of its "transformative" 5G network, Feinseth notes.
  • Price Action: VZ shares traded higher by 0.19% at $53.51 on the last check Friday.

