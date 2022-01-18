QQQ
+ 0.00
380.01
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-398.22
41803.40
-0.94%
DIA
+ 0.04
359.10
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.03
464.69
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
142.10
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
169.68
-0.01%

BMO Capital Upgrades Under Armour To Outperform

byShivani Kumaresan
January 18, 2022 6:09 am
BMO Capital Upgrades Under Armour To Outperform
  • BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel upgraded Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAAto Outperform from Market Perform with a price target of $25, up from $23, implying a 32.56% upside.
  • Simeon believes the recent selloff discounts Under Armour's pandemic transformation by re-focusing on profits over growth for growth's sake.
  • With recent industry updates and "increasingly challenging compares" weighing on the sector, the analyst thinks Under Armour represents a healthy brand thrown out with the industry bathwater.
  • Although Siegel does not expect to call the bottom of the market's selloff, with Under Armour down 30% since mid-November, he sees current risk/reward as "particularly compelling."
  • Price Action: UAA shares closed lower by 2.28% at $18.86 on Friday.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

