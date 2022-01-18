Is Bitcoin Forming A Bottom Or Will It Rally? Here's What Analysts Are Saying

byMadhukumar Warrier
January 18, 2022 3:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Bitcoin Forming A Bottom Or Will It Rally? Here's What Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) drifted lower Monday evening, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

What Happened: Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe said that Bitcoin is in the process of forming a bottom following its rejection at the $44,600 level. He believes Bitcoin will hold in the crucial zone between $36,000 and $40,513.

Cryptocurrency analyst Justin Bennett said to his over 97,000 followers on Twitter that he expects Bitcoin to rebound 20% to 30% from the $40,000 region in the coming weeks.

Bennett noted on his YouTube channel that every time Bitcoin has a liquidation candle, it drops about 4% to 8% below that low before touching a bottom.

Bitcoin’s current movement is playing out similarly. The apex cryptocurrency could rally to the $50,000 to $53,000 range after it gets the liquidation candle and the move below it, he said.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen noted on his YouTube channel that the 20-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) for Bitcoin is $52,000, while the 21-week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is $49,100.

The bull market support band for Bitcoin ranges approximately from $49,000 to $52,000, according to Cowen, who believes that the apex cryptocurrency is “generally leaning bearish” and is “neutral at best” for the first quarter.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Altcoin Sherpa said on his YouTube channel that similar to the period between May and July last year, he believes Bitcoin is forming a bottom around the $39,000 to $40,000 area and investors will get other opportunities to buy the cryptocurrency at a slightly lower level.  

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 1.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $42,063.41 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fail To Impress: Can Accumulation By Small Fishes Compensate For The Missing Whale Action?

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Was Bitcoin's Run-Up A 'Fakeout' And Fall To $40,000 Level Is In The Cards Again? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

Was Bitcoin's Run-Up A 'Fakeout' And Fall To $40,000 Level Is In The Cards Again? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) drifted lower Thursday evening and erased the prior day’s gains, four analysts and expert trad read more
As Bitcoin Rallies, Popular Crypto Analyst Sees These 6 Altcoins As Having Potential Right Now

As Bitcoin Rallies, Popular Crypto Analyst Sees These 6 Altcoins As Having Potential Right Now

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies rallied on Wednesday evening, a popular cryptocurrency analyst shared his thoughts on several altcoins that he currently sees as strong. read more
As Bitcoin Rebounds, Popular Crypto Analyst Says This Altcoin Is Breaking Out

As Bitcoin Rebounds, Popular Crypto Analyst Says This Altcoin Is Breaking Out

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rebounded on Tuesday evening along with other cryptocurrencies after Federal Reserve Chairman read more
Is The $46K Level The Calm Before The Storm Before Bitcoin As It Eyes $100,000 In 2022? What Experts Are Saying

Is The $46K Level The Calm Before The Storm Before Bitcoin As It Eyes $100,000 In 2022? What Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to hold above the $46,000 level on Tuesday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. read more