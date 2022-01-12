QQQ
+ 0.29
385.53
+ 0.08%
BTC/USD
+ 722.73
43452.02
+ 1.69%
DIA
+ 0.01
362.53
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.42
469.33
+ 0.09%
TLT
-0.24
143.80
-0.17%
GLD
+ 0.08
170.21
+ 0.05%

'Risks Are Rising': Experts React To 7% CPI Inflation, Highest Since 1982

byWayne Duggan
January 12, 2022 9:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Risks Are Rising': Experts React To 7% CPI Inflation, Highest Since 1982

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) traded higher by 0.4% on Wednesday morning after the Labor Department reported a 7% increase in the consumer price index in the month of December, the fastest inflation growth since 1982.

What Happened: The headline CPI rose 7% in November, in-line with economist estimates and marking the highest growth rate since June 1982. The CPI was up 0.5% on a monthly basis.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 5.5% in December, exceeding economist estimates of 5.4%.

Shelter costs were up 0.4% month-over-month and 4.1% compared to a year ago. Used car prices were once again a major inflation driver in December as well. Used car and truck prices increased by 3.5% in December and are up 37.3% over the last 12 months.

The latest CPI inflation reading comes after the Labor Department reported last week that U.S. wages grew 4.7% year-over-year in December. Unfortunately, the latest inflation numbers suggest prices are rising faster than wages for many Americans.

Related Link: Stocks Rise After Powell Says US Will Likely Remain In 'Era Of Very Low Interest Rates'

Trusting The Fed: Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said the latest round of inflation data is bad news for consumers and definitely has the Federal Reserve's attention.

"The market is giving the Fed the benefit of the doubt – so far – but risks are rising that inflation will force the Fed into a rate-hiking cycle that results in a shock to the stock market, which is something that happened in 2018 and caused the Fed to reverse course," Zaccarelli said.

RSM economist Joe Brusuelas said price stability is now the primary concern for the Fed.

"The topline data, along with the cost of rents, will drive both the public discussion, formation of inflation expectations and policy decisions out of the central bank this year that will feature at least three rate hikes and quite possibly four before the year is done," Brusuelas said.

John Lynch, Chief Investment Officer for Comerica Wealth Management, said the recent pricing trends favor value stocks and cyclical sectors.

"We look for 10-year Treasury to yield to trade in 2.0% range within days/weeks, yet we suspect global investors will find this area attractive and begin new bids for the domestic benchmark, placing a cap on yields," Lynch said.

Largely Expected: Barry Gilbert, Asset Allocation Strategist for LPL Financial, said the headline 7% number appears extreme, but it was largely expected.

"While it doesn’t change the Fed’s timeline, we could still see interest rate lift-off as early as March," Gilbert said.

Brian Price, Head of Investment Management for Commonwealth Financial Network, said supply chain issues are driving higher prices, and investors will be watching to see if those pressures will moderate in 2022.

"However, this print was largely anticipated by many, and we can see that reaction in the bond market as longer-term interest rates are declining so far this morning," Price said.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Econ #s Economics Federal Reserve Markets

Related Articles

8 Charts That Tell The Stock Market Story Of 2021

8 Charts That Tell The Stock Market Story Of 2021

Investors experienced another great year for stocks in 2021, with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) on track to finish the year with a roughly 30% total return. read more
S&P 5,000? Here's What Analysts And Investors Expect From The Stock Market In 2022

S&P 5,000? Here's What Analysts And Investors Expect From The Stock Market In 2022

As 2021 winds to a close, investors and analysts are already shifting their focus to 2022. This year marked the third consecutive year of at least 16% returns for the S&P 500, leaving investors to wonder just how much more upside they can expect from the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) in 2022. read more
Is The Santa Claus Stock Market Rally Real? Here Are The Numbers

Is The Santa Claus Stock Market Rally Real? Here Are The Numbers

December is historically one of the best months of the year for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY). However, most of those historical gains have come in the second half of the month in a seasonal trade known as the Santa Claus Rally. read more
Analyst Predicts 'New Normal' For Stock Market In 2022

Analyst Predicts 'New Normal' For Stock Market In 2022

Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, recently released his 2022 Market and Economic Outlook report. One of the main themes of this year’s report: the return to normal for the market and the economy in 2022 that McMillan is expecting, and what it will look like. read more