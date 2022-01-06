Baird Upgrades UniFirst To Outperform, Sees Notable Upside
- Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Outperform from Neutral and raised the price target to $236 (an upside of 18%), from $215.
- The analyst says that disappointing guidance has yielded depressed sentiment, and heavy investment will weigh on earnings for some time, but ultimately, these investments should make UNF much more competitive.
- Also, read UniFirst Q1 Results Beat Estimates.
- Wittmann believes its relative valuation discount and cash-laden balance sheet could prove important assets in a rising rate environment.
- Price Action: UNF shares traded higher by 1.98% at $199.90 on the last check Thursday.
