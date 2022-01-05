QQQ
UBS Downgrades Salesforce.com To Neutral; Slashes Price Target By 16%

byAnusuya Lahiri
January 5, 2022 5:48 am
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead downgraded Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRMto Neutral from Buy with a price target of $265, down from $315. The price target implies an upside of 6.7%.
  • After speaking to large enterprise IT executives and services partners of Salesforce, the analyst is concerned that more "front-office/sales and marketing" technology spend was pulled forward in 2020 and 2021 than most investors think. 
  • This dynamic could pressure Salesforce's growth rate in 2022, Keirstead adds. 
  • Given the risk of "more modest growth rate upside" in 2022, the stock's valuation is "reasonable but not compelling," even with an improving margin story, Keirstead notes.
  • Price Action: CRM shares closed lower by 2.83% at $248.23 on Tuesday.

