Is Bitcoin Trying To Go Full-Circle? When Will Ethereum Consolidation End? Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Have To Say

byMadhukumar Warrier
December 20, 2021 5:53 am
As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continued to extend losses heading into the penultimate week of this year, here’s what four analysts are saying about the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

What Happened: Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader who has more than 95,000 followers on Twitter, retweeted his earlier post that he would like to see Bitcoin fill the Dec. 4 wick.

He remains bullish on Bitcoin even if it falls below the key psychological level of $40,000. He added that he would be a buyer of the cryptocurrency if it either retests the $40,000 level or reclaims the $53,000 level.

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen told his 491,000 Twitter followers that he feels Bitcoin, which has fallen over $10,000 on December 4 and since turned lower, will “go back in time” at some point in a few weeks and then complete a loop.

He also said on his YouTube channel that while Ethereum has been in a consolidation phase for the most part of this year, he feels the cryptocurrency could continue to consolidate up to mid-2022 and touch all-time highs after that.

He added it was highly speculative to count on that, at the moment.

Pentoshi, a closely-followed pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader with over 417,000 Twitter followers, said he believes Bitcoin is attempting to touch a bottom in the $42,000 to $46000 range and he is looking for the cryptocurrency’s lower highs amid the downtrend.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Credible Crypto told his 283,000 Twitter followers that he believes Bitcoin has touched a local bottom and is poised for a relief rally to the $55,000 level.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 2.0% during the past 24 hours, trading at 46,549.52 at press time. Ethereum is down 3.7% during the 24-hour period to $3,832.70.

