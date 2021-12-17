QQQ
-3.45
390.29
-0.89%
BTC/USD
+ 0.00
48282.37
+ 0%
DIA
-5.98
365.42
-1.66%
SPY
-7.41
473.86
-1.59%
TLT
+ 1.71
147.43
+ 1.15%
GLD
+ 0.83
167.33
+ 0.49%

Needham Sees 41% Upside In ACM Research; Upgrades To Buy

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 17, 2021 9:23 am
  • Needham & Company analyst Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMRfrom Hold to Buy with a price target of $100, implying an upside of 40.8%.
  • Needham upgraded the rating on expanding customer base and valuation.
  • ACM Research is engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for semiconductor manufacturers in manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield in fabricating advanced integrated circuits or chips.
  • Price Action: ACMR shares traded higher by 2.8% at $73.01 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

