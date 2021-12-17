Needham Sees 41% Upside In ACM Research; Upgrades To Buy
- Needham & Company analyst Quinn Bolton upgraded ACM Research, Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) from Hold to Buy with a price target of $100, implying an upside of 40.8%.
- Needham upgraded the rating on expanding customer base and valuation.
- ACM Research is engaged in developing, manufacturing, selling single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for semiconductor manufacturers in manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants, and other random defects to improve product yield in fabricating advanced integrated circuits or chips.
- Price Action: ACMR shares traded higher by 2.8% at $73.01 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.