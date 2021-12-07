QQQ
Benchmark Is Bullish On Chart Industries, Sees Sharp Upside

Akanksha Bakshi
December 7, 2021
Benchmark Is Bullish On Chart Industries, Sees Sharp Upside
  • Benchmark analyst Douglas Becker initiated Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) with a Buy rating and a price target of $206, implying an upside of 18.2%.
  • Becker says Chart is at the "nexus of clean" given its exposure to LNG, hydrogen, carbon capture, and water solutions.
  • The analyst's Q4 estimates are toward the low-end of implied guidance. His 2022 EPS estimate is 8% below consensus due to near-term headwinds from elevated material costs and supply chain disruptions; Becker points out that his 2023 EPS estimate is 15% above consensus.
  • Price Action: GTLS shares are trading higher by 4.75% at $174.32 on the last check Tuesday.

