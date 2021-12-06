Stifel Bullish On Custom Truck One Source, Sees Sharp Upside
- Stifel analyst Noelle Dilts initiated Custom Truck One Source Inc (NYSE:CTOS) coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $10, implying an upside of 27.7%.
- Dilts says, as a "leading provider" of equipment to the specialty infrastructure markets, ~58% of Custom Truck's sales are generated in the Electric Transmission and Distribution markets, where she sees an "extremely strong" multi-year outlook.
- Dilts mentions that the company also serves the general infrastructure, rail, and telecom markets, which also should see strong growth over the next five-plus years.
- She contends that the company is in "a much stronger sourcing position than its smaller competitors."
- Price Action: CTOS shares are trading higher by 8.45% at $7.83 on the last check Monday.
