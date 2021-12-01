QQQ
+ 5.03
388.79
+ 1.28%
BTC/USD
+ 1484.57
58435.13
+ 2.61%
DIA
+ 3.97
340.93
+ 1.15%
SPY
+ 7.44
448.12
+ 1.63%
TLT
-0.75
152.34
-0.49%
GLD
+ 1.29
164.21
+ 0.78%

Scotiabank Sees Sharp Upside In StoneCo

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 1, 2021 11:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Scotiabank Sees Sharp Upside In StoneCo
  • Analysts have different takes on StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE), a financial technology solutions provider.
  • Scotiabank analyst Jason Mollin initiated coverage with a Sector Perform rating and a $22 price target, implying a 30% upside.
  • Mollin rolled out coverage on a trio of Brazilian payments and fintech players, which he noted together represent about 50% of the Brazilian acquiring market's total payment volume or TPV. 
  • He sees Stone starting to recover from lending issues and benefiting from Linx integration next year.
  • His "conservative" full-year 2021 earnings estimate is more than 50% below consensus to incorporate a loss from issues managing credit collateral and stopping loan originations in Q3, as well as cost pressure from investments and higher funding costs.
  • Grupo Santander analyst Henrique Navarro downgraded to Underweight from Hold with a price target of $17, down from $45, citing his cautious view on the acquiring sector. 
  • He sees no visibility on Stone's ability to extract value beyond acquiring and also points to economic trends affecting the acquiring industry that are "disappointing."
  • While acquirers' total payments volume may be "a way to play inflation," if there is a recession, "inflation alone can do nothing."
  • Price Action: STNE shares traded higher by 8.33% at $16.9 on the last check Wednesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

StoneCo. Shares Down 8.4% As Itau Unibanco Shares Trading Higher Following Q3 Results; Hearing Morgan Stanley Desk Suggesting Itau Results Do Not Equate To A Deterioration In Stone Business And Co. Did Not Lose Market Share

StoneCo Shares Down 11%; Traders Circulating Comments From Morgan Stanley Highlighting News Brazil's Itau Will Advance Cash From Merchants With Less Than R$30M In Sales Without Charging Interest Could Be Negative For Co.

UPDATE: Bank Of America Initiates StoneCo With Buy As Firm Expects Co 'to deliver significant earnings growth in the next few years driven by cyclical and secular growth of the domestic market, market share gains, and operating and financial efficiency'