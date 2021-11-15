Roth Capital Downgrades This Electric Bus Manufacturer
- Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded GreenPower Motor Company Inc (NASDAQ:GP) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $13, down from $32, implying a 7% downside.
- The analyst expects continued margin pressure, mainly due to the recent drop in CA-HVIP subsidy rates, such as for the EVStars where the cut was from $80,000 to $60,000.
- Irwin added that CA-HVIP voucher sizes are expected to be cut again in early 2023, so headwinds likely pose a longer-term challenge.
- The analyst said he would look for management to make material progress lowering vehicle costs before potentially becoming constructive on the stock.
- On Friday, GreenPower reported second-quarter results, with sales improving 57% to $4.44 million. The gross margin contracted 860 basis points to 21.5%
- Inventory increased to $22.8 million compared to $12.5 million at March 31, 2021, and $5.7 million at September 30, 2020.
- Price Action: GP shares are trading lower by 3.86% at $14.05 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.