fbpx

QQQ
+ 6.13
346.49
+ 1.74%
BTC/USD
+ 855.90
50080.84
+ 1.74%
DIA
+ 4.19
335.82
+ 1.23%
SPY
+ 5.87
422.77
+ 1.37%
TLT
-1.14
146.12
-0.79%
GLD
-0.76
166.12
-0.46%

Why BofA Is Bearish On Bed, Bath & Beyond

byPriya Nigam
October 5, 2021 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why BofA Is Bearish On Bed, Bath & Beyond

Although Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is making progress in its turnaround, its comps continue to “meaningfully lag the industry," being 26 percentage points lower in the second quarter of 2021, according to BofA Securities.

The Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst: Jason Haas reinstated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond with an Underperform rating and $14 price target.

The Bed Bath & Beyond Takeaways: While the company attributed its soft second-quarter earnings to an industrywide slowdown in August, this trend “is not evident in our industry spending data,” Haas said in a note to clients.

“And BBBY’s comps have not improved in September even as COVID cases have fallen,” the analyst said. 

“Gross margin missed guidance that was provided at the end of June, and we think BBBY will again miss guidance in 3Q and 4Q due to high shipping costs.” he said. 

“Comps have benefited from recaptured sales from closed stores but this tailwind will likely fade through 2022. And margins have increasingly been propped up by restructuring add-backs (nearly 500bp in 2Q21),” Haas said.

“BBBY’s store remodels have yet to drive a material lift; we estimate a 30bp total company comp lift in 2Q21 rising to a high of 70bp in ’23.” 

BBBY Price Action: Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond were trading down 4.14% to $15.05 midday Tuesday. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Bed Bath & Beyond Has Overshot Fair Value, Could Be In For 30% Downside: Analyst

Bed Bath & Beyond Has Overshot Fair Value, Could Be In For 30% Downside: Analyst

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s (NYSE: BBBY) fundamentals and valuation are at a disconnect, according to a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst.  read more
This Analyst Says Bed Bath & Beyond Has 'Many New Tools In The Basket'

This Analyst Says Bed Bath & Beyond Has 'Many New Tools In The Basket'

Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) has "many new tools in the basket" that position the home goods retailer to achieve its 2023 profit objectives, according to BofA Securities. read more
2 Analysts Downgrade Bed Bath & Beyond, Stock Still Pops 30%

2 Analysts Downgrade Bed Bath & Beyond, Stock Still Pops 30%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) offers investors a compelling recovery story but the stock's run to north of $50 per share prompted two analysts to d read more
Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst Drops Bear Thesis On Retailer's Improved Outlook

Bed Bath & Beyond Analyst Drops Bear Thesis On Retailer's Improved Outlook

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) has strengthened its balance sheet and its near-term prospects have improved, according to Morgan Stanley. read more