Whats Happening With ASML Shares Today?
- ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) will webcast its Investor Day meeting live from its headquarters in Veldhoven, the Netherlands, on September 29.
- ASML estimates to reach annual revenue of €24 billion – €30 billion in 2025, with a gross margin of 54% – 56%.
- In 2018, the company had expected to grow its annual revenue for 2025 to be €15 billion – €24 billion.
- It sees its systems (lithography, metrology, and inspection) and Installed Base Management (service and field upgrades sales) to provide an annual revenue growth rate of 11% for 2020-2030.
- CEO Peter Wennink, together with CTO Martin van den Brink and CFO Roger Dassen and other senior executives, will discuss the company's growth opportunities and developments in the market and technology.
- Analyst rating: New Street analyst Pierre Ferragu downgraded ASML to Neutral from Buy with a €660 price target, implying a 7.9% downside based on the September 27 closing price of €716.90.
- Price Action: ASML shares traded higher by 1.70% at $793.44 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
