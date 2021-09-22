fbpx

This Analyst Sees 24% Upside In Ambarella - Read Why

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 22, 2021 7:03 am
This Analyst Sees 24% Upside In Ambarella - Read Why
  • KeyBanc analyst John Vinh upgraded Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $185 price target, implying a 24.2% upside. 
  • Vinh sees "multiple favorable tailwinds" related to the adoption of computer vision within the security and automotive end markets amid limited competition with the HiSilicon ban. 
  • Vinh also has increasing confidence in front-facing advanced driver assistance systems adoption. 
  • Further, with its "highly differentiated CV/AI assets" and adoption in auto tech, Ambarella represents one of the most attractive takeover targets in semiconductors, Vinh noted.
  • Price Action: AMBA shares closed higher by 2.72% at $148.92 on Tuesday.

