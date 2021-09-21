fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.00
364.70
+ 0.27%
BTC/USD
+ 269.77
43285.39
+ 0.63%
DIA
+ 1.38
338.02
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 1.68
432.36
+ 0.39%
TLT
-0.33
151.35
-0.22%
GLD
+ 0.89
164.05
+ 0.54%

Credit Suisse Sees 19.2% Upside In This Stock As Streaming Industry Gains Steam

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 21, 2021 9:26 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Credit Suisse Sees 19.2% Upside In This Stock As Streaming Industry Gains Steam
  • Credit Suisse analyst Meghan Durkin upgraded Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $48, up from $37, implying a 19.2% upside. 
  • Warner is well-positioned as one of the top three music labels globally, benefitting from the global transition to on-demand music streaming, Durkin reasons. 
  • Durkin sees further upside in the stock as its growth outlook, margin profile, and valuation "become clarified." 
  • Durkin sees "healthy" ongoing streaming growth at Warner Music's Recorded Music segment through FY25, including mid-teens growth from paid subscriptions and advertising-supported streaming platforms. 
  • At the same time, new revenue should "continue to layer on" from new partners in social, gaming, and fitness industries, Durkin adds.
  • Price Action: WMG shares traded higher by 6.18% at $42.75 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Related Articles

UPDATE: Ivan Research On Warner Music Group Price Target Increase: A Post-Pandemic Recovery In Live Performances And touring Along With A Recovery in Advertising Revenue Will Drive Further Revenue Gains This Year, Firm Sees

UPDATE: Ivan Research On Warner Media Group Price Target Increase: The Ongoing Cadence Of New Music Releases And Increasing Social Media Platform Growth Are Driving Strong Growth Post-Pandemic, Firm Sees

UPDATE: Ivan Research On Warner Music Price Target Increase: Firm Sees Co. Continuing To Benefit From Its Industry-Leading Artists Including Ava Max And Cardi B As Increases In Subscription And Podcast Services Remain Present

A Peek Into The Market Before The Trading Starts