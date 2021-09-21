Credit Suisse Sees 19.2% Upside In This Stock As Streaming Industry Gains Steam
- Credit Suisse analyst Meghan Durkin upgraded Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ:WMG) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $48, up from $37, implying a 19.2% upside.
- Warner is well-positioned as one of the top three music labels globally, benefitting from the global transition to on-demand music streaming, Durkin reasons.
- Durkin sees further upside in the stock as its growth outlook, margin profile, and valuation "become clarified."
- Durkin sees "healthy" ongoing streaming growth at Warner Music's Recorded Music segment through FY25, including mid-teens growth from paid subscriptions and advertising-supported streaming platforms.
- At the same time, new revenue should "continue to layer on" from new partners in social, gaming, and fitness industries, Durkin adds.
- Price Action: WMG shares traded higher by 6.18% at $42.75 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
