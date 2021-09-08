fbpx

Canaccord Genuity Analyst Sees 47% Upside In This Small Cap Stock

byAnusuya Lahiri
September 8, 2021 4:14 pm
  • Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes initiated coverage of WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) with a Buy rating and $21 price target, implying a 46.9% upside.
  • WM is "solving for the key pain points" that cannabis industry participants face by combining a two-sided marketplace with an entire "business in a box" technology suite, Hynes noted. 
  • Hynes believes WM should approach $200 million in revenue this year, which on a normalized basis represents 62% growth.
  • He says, "this is a profitable growth story that has legs."
  • Price Action: MAPS shares closed lower by 0.35% at $14.25 on Wednesday.

