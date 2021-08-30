fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.79
372.25
+ 1.01%
BTC/USD
+ 1209.38
48053.25
+ 2.58%
DIA
+ 0.47
354.11
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 2.58
447.67
+ 0.57%
TLT
+ 0.13
149.33
+ 0.09%
GLD
-0.82
171.01
-0.48%

Why This Cassava Sciences Analyst Is Dropping Coverage

byShanthi Rexaline
August 30, 2021 11:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why This Cassava Sciences Analyst Is Dropping Coverage

The selling in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is continuing unabated amid the controversy surrounding its Alzheimer's study data.

The Cassava Analyst: Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan suspended the Neutral rating and $109 price target on Cassava shares.

The Cassava Takeaways: Without non-public records from Cassava and raw data, it will not be possible to properly diligence the allegations made by a law firm in the citizen's petition filed with the Food and Drug Administration, Duncan said in a note.

The analyst said he is opting to remain on the sidelines until there is visibility on the issues and/or verifiable information that the company has successfully operationalized the Phase 3 study of simufilam in Alzheimer's disease.

Related Link: The Week Ahead In Biotech: Merck's Keytruda Regulatory Decision, Stray Earnings On Tap In a Light Week

This would include receiving approval from the FDA to conduct the study, receiving approval from institutional review boards to add investigative sites and having investigators bought into the concept of exposing patients to drug, the analyst added.

"Consistent with the underlying scientific principles that we have consistently promulgated in our thesis, we believe the data presented to date is provocative, but not yet compelling, and therefore need to be replicated in a larger longer study," Duncan said.

SAVA Price Action: Cassava shares were trading down 10.16% to $52.41 in Friday's session. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color Biotech News Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

B. Riley On Cassava Following Citizen Petition: 'We would be additional buyers of the shares on weakness'; Notes Petition Cited Data 15+ Years Old, In Peer-Reviewed Publications

UPDATE: Jones Trading On Cassava Following Negative Report On Tuesday: Negative Analysis Contained Figures Published 15+ Years Ago, Articles Brought Into Question Were Published In Reputed Journals With Rigorous Peer Review Process

H.C. Wainwright On Cassava Sciences Buy Reiteration: In A Pre-Planned Interim Analysis Of Safety And Cognition Data From The First 50 Subjects Who Completed 9 Months Of Simufilam Treatment Had Improvements From Baseline Cognitive Ability

'Alzheimer's scientists critique Cassava Sciences' study results — overblown, inappropriate, uninterpretable' -Article By STAT News' Adam Feuerstein

https://www.statnews.com/2021/07/30/alzheimers-scientists-critique-cassava-sciences-study-results-overblown-inappropriate-uninterpretable/ read more