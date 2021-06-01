Boeing Will Be Flying As High As $300 This Year: Lebenthal
Investor sentiment has changed in favor of Boeing Co (NYSE: BA), Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report."
What Happened: On May 27, Boeing agreed to pay $17 million in fines for production lapses related to its 737 aircraft.
On May 28, Boeing delayed deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.
Related Link: Boeing Faces New 787 Dreamliner Delivery Delays
Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr upgraded Boeing from Market Perform to Outperform on Tuesday and raised the price target from $240 to $290 on Tuesday.
Why It Matters: The stock went down on the news last week, but just a couple days later "the stock is ripping again," Lebenthal said.
The analyst report is moving the stock higher, but the report doesn't contain anything new, but rather is more of a summary, he said.
Good news matters more than bad news in the case of Boeing, which shows that investor sentiment has clearly turned, Lebenthal said. The fundamentals are strong and the stock is a buy at current levels, he said.
Lebenthal told CNBC that he thinks the stock will go to $300 per share before the end of the year.
BA Price Action: Boeing has traded as high as $278.56 and as low as $141.58 over a 52-week period. It is up 19.07% year-to-date.
The stock gained 3.12% Tuesday, closing at $254.73.
Photo courtesy of Boeing.
Latest Ratings for BA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|Cowen & Co.
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|May 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
