 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NortonLifeLock Gets BofA Upgrade, Expectation of Consumer Security Renaissance

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 11:55am   Comments
Share:
NortonLifeLock Gets BofA Upgrade, Expectation of Consumer Security Renaissance

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK) has exhibited better-than-expected growth, driven by solid execution of management’s strategy, according to BofA Securities.

The NortonLifeLock Analyst: Tal Liani upgraded the rating for NortonLifeLock from Underperform to Buy, while raising the price target from $19 to $30.

The NortonLifeLock Thesis: Consumer security seems poised for a “growth renaissance” in the next few years, given that there are more than 50 billion connected devices globally and a low penetration rate, Liani said in the upgrade note.

He expects the penetration rate to rise over the years, with increased awareness of the need for consumer security solutions.

NortonLifeLock’s target for fiscal 2022 reflects an acceleration in revenue growth to 8% to 10% and adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share, the analyst noted. He added, “The EPS growth is even more impressive at 60% YoY, driven by an increase in operating margin from 35% in 2020 to 50% in 2021.”

“Management believes the consumer cybersecurity market is heavily underpenetrated, which leaves room for growing the subscriber base as well,” Liani wrote.

“Lastly, international expansion is another key element, with international sales accounting for 30% of revenues, and Management outlined a country-by-country strategy to address the remaining potential,” he further stated.

NLOK Price Action: Shares of NortonLifeLock had risen by 6.94% to $24.97 at the time of publication Wednesday.

(Photo by FLY:D on Unsplash)

Latest Ratings for NLOK

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
May 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Apr 2021B of A SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NLOK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NLOK)

Why NortonLifeLock's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 12, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities Cybersecurity softwareAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ZZZTD SecuritiesMaintains41.0
POWTD SecuritiesMaintains42.0
IIP.UNTD SecuritiesMaintains18.0
ATTD SecuritiesMaintains15.0
PSXCredit SuisseMaintains95.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com