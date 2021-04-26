 Skip to main content

New York Community Bancorp To Buy Flagstar In $2.6B Deal: 'Business And Cultural Integration Will Be Critical'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 26, 2021 1:40pm   Comments
Share:
Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE: FBC) shares gained 8% on Monday after the company announced an acquisition deal.

What Happened? On Monday, Flagstar announced it's being acquired by New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) in a stock deal valued at $2.6 billion.

Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community for each share of Flagstar they currently hold. The combined bank is expected to have more than $87 billion in assets and operate about 400 branches in nine different states.

Related Link: JPMorgan Upgrades U.S. Bancorp, Raises Big Bank Price Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Why It’s Important: The market sees the merger as a win-win scenario for both banks given New York Community shares were also trading higher following the news.

CFRA analyst Pauline Bell upgraded New York Community from Hold to Buy and raised her price target for the stock from $11 to $14 on Monday following the merger news. In her note, Bell said the roughly 6% premium values Flagstar at a reasonable 1.15x tangible book value.

“We view the strategic potential favorably and are optimistic about the combination given the opportunities to diversify NYCB's revenue (fees: ~30%) and loan mix and improve its funding profile cutting reliance on wholesale funding sources, but business and cultural integration will be critical,” Bell said.

CFRA said Flagstar will boost New York Community’s 2022 EPS by about 16%, and its strong balance sheet and reserves will limit risk.

Benzinga’s Take: Investors will now be watching to see if Flagstar shareholders approve the deal, which appears likely at this point. In addition, investors will be on the lookout for more potential merger deals in the U.S. regional banking space.

Latest Ratings for FBC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy
Oct 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Oct 2020Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for FBC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CFRA Pauline BellAnalyst Color M&A News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SMEDRoth CapitalMaintains18.0
DENRoth CapitalMaintains57.0
ACACCraig-HallumInitiates Coverage On15.0
ACBIGabelli & Co.Upgrades
BKRCitigroupUpgrades27.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
