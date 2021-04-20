5 Reasons For Piper Sandler's Upgrade Of Coupa Software
Piper Sandler recommends building positions in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) ahead of its July 2021 analyst day, especially following the recent sell-off.
The Coupa Software Analyst: Brent Bracelin upgraded the rating for Coupa Software from Neutral to Overweight, while raising the price target from $300 to $315.
The Coupa Software Thesis: The stock has shed 22% year to date, versus a 10.8% gain in the S&P 500, Bracelin said in the upgrade note.
The analyst mentioned five reasons for buying the stock ahead of the July analyst day:
- Billings growth could trough this quarter
- Subscription growth may reaccelerate in the second quarter, on easier enterprise comparisons
- “Strong secular tailwinds tied to the largest back-office investment cycle since Y2K”
- Strong enterprise activity in March
- A strong leadership team and a “track record of balancing high-growth and profitability”
“Arguably the biggest upgrade cycle within back-office systems occurred roughly 20+ years ago ahead of Y2K. We see 2021 as the beginning of the next major modernization wave for back-office systems that have been perennial laggards in the shift to cloud,” Bracelin wrote. He named Coupa Software as one of the key beneficiaries of this trend.
COUP Price Action: Shares of Coupa Software had declined by 1.68% to $259.04 at the time of publication Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for COUP
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2021
|Piper Sandler
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Overweight
|Mar 2021
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Mar 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
