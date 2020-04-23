Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

USO Short Sellers Have Made $347M In Profits And Are Adding To Their Positions
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 23, 2020 1:44pm   Comments
Share:
USO Short Sellers Have Made $347M In Profits And Are Adding To Their Positions

In the past two days, WTI crude oil prices have stabilized after turning negative earlier in the week, and the United States Oil Fund LP (NYSE: USO) was up another 9.9% on Thursday.

Oil investors have gotten hammered so far in 2020 as a pricing war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, a sharp drop in demand due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and U.S. storage capacity approaching 100% have created a perfect storm in the oil space.

On Wednesday, S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky said short sellers have more than doubled their position in the USO fund so far this year, and the trade has been a huge winner.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 27, USO shorts were up $61.6 million overall. Since that time, short sellers have tripled their exposure to the USO fund and profited an additional $286 million in the process.

USO Shorts Leaning In

Despite the big gains, USO short sellers have been adding to their positions in the past month, increasing the fund’s short position by 15 million shares to 75.8 million total, Dusaniwsky said.

That short position is now worth roughly $213 million.

“The cost to borrow USO shares has been increasing over the last few days, but there are still ample shares to borrow due to almost $6.5 billion worth of inflows into the ETN this year,” he said. 

The cost to borrow for USO short sellers has risen from 1% in early April to just 3.8% as of Wednesday.

Benzinga’s Take

Short sellers are betting that USO will suffer from the same pressures that pushed oil prices into negative territories this week when WTI June futures contracts expire just under a month from now. Given that a significant ramp in demand is unlikely in the near-term, U.S. producers will need to nearly completely shut off production to avoid more storage-related issues next month.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

Oil Stock Short Sellers Up $6.5B In 2020

'An Outlier Event': Experts React To Oil Prices Dropping Below $0

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (USO)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
5 Things You Need To Know Before Buying The USO Oil ETF
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Crippled Crude Oil Presents Conundrum For These Russia, Saudi Arabia ETFs
'An Outlier Event': Experts React To Oil Prices Dropping Below $0
Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Ihor Dusaniwsky S3 PartnersAnalyst Color Short Ideas Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com