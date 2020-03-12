Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Technical Pro: Apple A 'Great Company,' Not A 'Great Stock' Right Now
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 12, 2020 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Technical Pro: Apple A 'Great Company,' Not A 'Great Stock' Right Now

Piper Sandler's technical research analyst Craig Johnson was a guest on CNBC to break down Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) chart after a busy day on Wall Street.

Support 12% Away

Johnson said Apple is a "great company" but the charts suggest it's not a "great stock" at this time. Shares of Apple experienced a "parabolic" mover higher over the past year or so and if history is any indication, when charts go up at a "very steep ascent" the reversal can end "badly."

Apple's next level of support is roughly 10% to 12% below current levels and if reached, it would implied a peak-to-trough correction of 20% to 25%, Johnson said.

"At that point in time, we think there's good footing on the stock," Johnson said. "We'd step up and be buyers of Apple at that point."

Sellers Before The Fall

Laffer Tengler Investments CIO Nancy Tengler also said on the "Trading Nation" segment she has been a seller of Apple's stock at a time when Wall Street analysts were turning incrementally bullish. Before jumping back in again, Tengler said the stock needs to "come back a little bit further"

"I think the company has a lot of levers to pull," she said. "I would wait for the stock to pull back a little bit and then I'd be stepping back in and expect a big dividend increase next quarter."

Apple's stock traded around $260.96 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Despite Volatility, FANG Continues to Prove Its Popularity

BofA Lowers Apple Price Target Due To Potential Delay In Product Launches

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020B of A SecuritiesReiteratesBuy
Mar 2020UBSMaintainsBuy
Mar 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

CME To Shut Down Chicago Trading Floor Over Coronavirus Concerns
Here's How Large Option Traders Are Playing High-Yield AT&T As Market Falls
Despite Volatility, FANG Continues to Prove Its Popularity
BofA Lowers Apple Price Target Due To Potential Delay In Product Launches
As Market Gyrates, Investors Seek Direction From Large Stocks Including Apple, Microsoft
Only Technology Can Save And Lead The Automotive Industry Forward
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Craig Johnson Piper SandlerAnalyst Color Technicals Analyst Ratings Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CAGCFRAUpgrades
BACanaccord GenuityMaintains225.0
ETTXCredit SuisseMaintains14.0
THCredit SuisseMaintains4.3
PLOWSidoti & Co.Upgrades50.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga