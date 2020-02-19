Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UBS Considers What The Bears Say About FedEx

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 2:10pm   Comments
Share:
UBS Considers What The Bears Say About FedEx

Hedge funds are concerned about FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE: FDX) fiscal third-quarter earnings significantly missing consensus estimates when the company reports results on March 17, according to UBS.

The FedEx Analyst

Thomas Wadewitz maintained a Buy rating for FedEx with a price target of $187. UBS had upgraded from Neutral to Buy on Feb. 10.

The FedEx Thesis

The Street expectations for FedEx do seem too high, especially given the decline in activity out of China due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wadewitz said in the note. The consensus estimate for the company’s fiscal third quarter estimate is $1.76 per share, significantly higher than the UBS estimate of $1.48 per share.

Despite this, management may still have a constructive conference call, with discussions around company-specific initiatives including air network capacity cuts and delivery of Express B2C in Ground, the analyst mentioned.

Some hedge funds are also concerned about the company’s low free cash generation over the past several years, Wadewitz said. He added, however, that margin expansion from the fiscal 2020 trough level would support free cash flow generation in fiscal 2021 and 2022.

The analyst expects FedEx’s free cash to rise significantly in fiscal 2023 when the company’s capital spending is likely to decline.

FDX Price Action

Shares of FedEx were up 1.67% to $161.26 at time of publication.

Related Links
Industrials Ended 2019 On A Strong Note, But Are Some Segments In Better Shape Than Others?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2020

Latest Ratings for FDX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020MaintainsNeutral
Feb 2020UpgradesNeutralBuy
Dec 2019DowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for FDX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Thomas Wadewitz UBSAnalyst Color Earnings News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX)

Old Dominion Sets 4.9% General Rate Increase Effective March 2
Today's Pickup: Uncertain Contract Status Leads DHL To Issue Potential Notice Of layoffs In Michigan
Industrials Ended 2019 On A Strong Note, But Are Some Segments In Better Shape Than Others?
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2020
7 Industrial Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Air Cargo Carriers Implement Coronavirus Protections
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga