Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 10, 2020
Upgrades
- Chardan Capital upgraded the stock for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) from Neutral to Buy. Adverum Biotechnologies earned ($0.25) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.34) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.38 and a 52-week-low of $3.27. Adverum Biotechnologies's stock last closed at $10.24 per share.
- Sidoti & Co. upgraded the stock for Digi International Inc (NASDAQ: DGII) from Neutral to Buy. Digi International earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.99 and a 52-week-low of $10.84. Digi International's stock last closed at $14.66 per share.
- Consumer Edge Research upgraded the stock for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE: EPC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Edgewell Personal Care earned $0.55 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.55 and a 52-week-low of $25.43. Edgewell Personal Care's stock last closed at $30.48 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, FGL Hldgs had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.46 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. FGL Hldgs's stock last closed at $12.16 per share.
- Tudor Pickering changed the rating for Trinseo SA (NYSE: TSE) from Sell to Hold. Trinseo earned $0.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.34 and a 52-week-low of $27.10. Trinseo's stock last closed at $29.61 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, CNH Industrial had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.99 and a 52-week-low of $8.53. CNH Industrial's stock last closed at $9.33 per share.
- Northcoast Research changed the rating for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Lyft's EPS was ($0.41). The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $37.07. Lyft's stock last closed at $49.92 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for TransAlta Corp (NYSE: TAC) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, TransAlta showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.84 and a 52-week-low of $5.46. TransAlta's stock last closed at $7.73 per share.
- For FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, FedEx showed an EPS of $2.51, compared to $4.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.32 and a 52-week-low of $137.78. FedEx's stock last closed at $155.66 per share.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Veoneer Inc (NYSE: VNE) from Sell to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Veoneer showed an EPS of ($0.87), compared to ($1.31) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.37 and a 52-week-low of $12.98. Veoneer's stock last closed at $14.59 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded the stock for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) from Neutral to Overweight. Adverum Biotechnologies earned ($0.25) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.34) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.38 and a 52-week-low of $3.27. Adverum Biotechnologies's stock last closed at $10.24 per share.
- Needham upgraded the stock for F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, F5 Networks showed an EPS of $2.55, compared to $2.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.44 and a 52-week-low of $121.19. F5 Networks's stock last closed at $123.58 per share.
- For Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS), BMO Capital upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Domtar had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.89 and a 52-week-low of $31.72. Domtar's stock last closed at $33.83 per share.
- Piper Sandler changed the rating for New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYSE: NYCB) from Neutral to Overweight. New York Community Banc earned $0.20 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.79 and a 52-week-low of $9.38. New York Community Banc's stock last closed at $11.12 per share.
- For Owl Rock Capital Corp (NYSE: ORCC), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Owl Rock Capital earned $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.19 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Owl Rock Capital's stock last closed at $15.85 per share.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the stock for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Intercontinental Exchange earned $0.95 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.93 and a 52-week-low of $71.90. Intercontinental Exchange's stock last closed at $92.70 per share.
- For Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $251.62 and a 52-week-low of $163.53. Air Products & Chemicals's stock last closed at $249.96 per share.
Downgrades
- For Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ: WLTW), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Willis Towers Watson showed an EPS of $4.90, compared to $4.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.97 and a 52-week-low of $160.00. Willis Towers Watson's stock last closed at $210.25 per share.
- For Nutrien Ltd (NYSE: NTR), Cleveland Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Nutrien showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.00 and a 52-week-low of $42.37. Nutrien's stock last closed at $43.27 per share.
- For Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS: CBOE), Compass Point downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cboe Global Markets had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.93 and a 52-week-low of $89.53. Cboe Global Markets's stock last closed at $122.94 per share.
- William Blair changed the rating for Viasat Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Viasat had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.31 and a 52-week-low of $62.35. Viasat's stock last closed at $65.55 per share.
- For Intelsat SA (NYSE: I), Raymond James downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Intelsat had an EPS of ($1.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.74). The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.29 and a 52-week-low of $2.61. Intelsat's stock last closed at $3.75 per share.
- For Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Triumph Bancorp had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.15 and a 52-week-low of $27.21. Triumph Bancorp's stock last closed at $41.83 per share.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Canada Goose Holdings had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.94 and a 52-week-low of $29.54. Canada Goose Holdings's stock last closed at $31.80 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, MRC Global showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.93 and a 52-week-low of $10.63. MRC Global's stock last closed at $10.91 per share.
- For World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (NYSE: WWE), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, World Wrestling Enter had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.45 and a 52-week-low of $40.24. World Wrestling Enter's stock last closed at $42.50 per share.
- For Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Canada Goose Holdings had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.94 and a 52-week-low of $29.54. Canada Goose Holdings's stock last closed at $31.80 per share.
- For Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ: ZION), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Zions Bancorp had an EPS of $1.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $39.11. Zions Bancorp's stock last closed at $46.23 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Sell, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aramark (NYSE: ARMK). The price target is set at $39.00 for Aramark. For the first quarter, Aramark had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.22 and a 52-week-low of $25.49. Aramark's stock last closed at $40.78 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE: GNL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Net Lease is set at $23.00. For the third quarter, Global Net Lease had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.27 and a 52-week-low of $17.63. Global Net Lease's stock last closed at $20.62 per share.
- For Arch Coal Inc (NYSE: ARCH), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Arch Coal earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.92 and a 52-week-low of $50.75. Arch Coal's stock last closed at $55.69 per share.
- For argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX), B of A Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the third quarter, argenx earned ($0.72). The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.50 and a 52-week-low of $106.49. argenx's stock last closed at $154.49 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde PLC (NYSE: LIN) with an Overweight rating. Linde earned $1.94 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $217.42 and a 52-week-low of $159.08. Linde's stock last closed at $214.16 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO). The price target is set at $36.00 for Akero Therapeutics. Akero Therapeutics earned ($0.56) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.06. Akero Therapeutics's stock last closed at $26.09 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) with an Outperform rating. For the third quarter, Ardelyx had an EPS of ($0.37), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.39). The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.49 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. Ardelyx's stock last closed at $7.18 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). The price target is set at $142.00 for Skyworks Solutions. For the first quarter, Skyworks Solutions had an EPS of $1.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.48 and a 52-week-low of $66.29. Skyworks Solutions's stock last closed at $113.94 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO). The price target is set at $135.00 for Qorvo. For the third quarter, Qorvo had an EPS of $1.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.37 and a 52-week-low of $58.52. Qorvo's stock last closed at $105.15 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.