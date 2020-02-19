Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Citrix Systems On Many Levers To Achieve FCF Targets

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2020 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
Morgan Stanley Upgrades Citrix Systems On Many Levers To Achieve FCF Targets

Although the transition of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) to a subscription-based model has been bumpy, its strong expense management and ongoing share buybacks provide the company many levers to reach its free cash flow target, according to Morgan Stanley.

The Citrix Analyst

Morgan Stanley’s Sanjit Singh upgraded Citrix Systems from Underweight to Equal-Weight raising the price target from $113 to $139.

The Citrix Thesis

Citrix Systems’ transition to subscription had accelerated last year, with subscription bookings reaching around 62% of the mix in 2019, up from around 28% in 2017, Singh said in the note.

He added that the transition was largely driven by adoption by new customers and seat expansion by existing customers.

The transition is now entering a more challenging phase, when the company will need to convert existing maintenance customers to subscription, the analyst said.

Singh expressed confidence in Citrix Systems’ ability to meet its free cash flow target of $10 per share by 2022, as the company has multiple levers including its expense discipline, around $1.75 billion in authorized share repurchase capacity and “the growing contribution from the cloud portfolio as revenue from Workspace cloud deals surpass Workspace license/maintenance in under three years.”

CTXS Price Action

Shares of Citrix Systems were trading mostly flat at $123.14 at time of publication Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for CTXS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2020AssumesEqual-Weight
Jan 2020MaintainsHold
Jan 2020MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CTXS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Sanjit SinghAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTXS)

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
21 Software—Application Stocks Moving In Thursday's Session
36 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat Ahead Of Earnings
12 Stocks To Watch For January 23, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ARDSRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On18.0
PTCBairdAssumes
MNPRBrookline CapitalInitiates Coverage On42.0
HCKTCraig-HallumUpgrades
HNPDaiwa CapitalDowngrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga