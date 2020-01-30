Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Quick Reaction: Buy The Dip?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 30, 2020 9:07am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Quick Reaction: Buy The Dip?

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) were lower by more than 6% Thursday morning and Wall Street pros are offering different takes if investors should buy the post-earnings dip.

JMP: Take A Step Back

In Facebook's fourth-quarter earnings report, the company's full-year 2019 costs and expenses rose 51% year-over-year to $46.71 billion. Revenue growth came in below 30% for the fourth straight quarter. But investors should take a "step back" and look at the bigger picture, JMP Securities managing director Ron Josey said on CNBC.

Facebook investors should keep in mind the company is backed by 2.3 billion users, 8 million advertisers, multiple monetization initiatives set to role out, and new businesses that focus on payments, the analyst said.

"There is a lot of opportunity ahead," he said. "Just, for now, it's understandable why the stock is down."

Wedbush: 'Dose Of Reality'

Facebook's slower growth rates seen in the fourth quarter is a "dose of reality" as expectations heading into the report were "massively elevated," Wedbush analyst Joel Kulina said on CNBC. Facebook CFO David Wehner highlighted factors contributing to the deceleration of its business during the conference call and doesn't "sound like a story" that is convincing enough for investors to buy the dip.

Investors looking for exposure to large-cap growth stories would be better off looking at software names, he said. Facebook hit a "hurdle" in its earnings report and it's stock could come under pressure until at least the next earnings report.

Facebook's stock traded down 6.7% to $208.26 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Facebook Stock Tumbles Despite Solid Q4 Earnings, DAUs

Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2012 Facebook IPO Would Be Worth Today

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020ReiteratesBuy
Jan 2020MaintainsBuy
Jan 2020MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: JMP Securities Joel Kulina monetization Ron JoseyAnalyst Color Earnings Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Here's How Much Investing $100 In The 2012 Facebook IPO Would Be Worth Today
32 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Earnings, GDP Data
14 Stocks To Watch For January 30, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga