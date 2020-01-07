Market Overview

Wedbush Starts Iveric Bio Coverage With Bullish Rating On Zimura's Upcoming Pivotal Study

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2020 12:26pm   Comments
Iveric Bio Inc’s (NASDAQ: ISEE) lead asset, Zimura, could begin a pivotal clinical study in the geographic atrophy market in the quarter, according to Wedbush.

Wedbush’s David Nierengarten initiated coverage of Iveric Bio with an Outperform rating and a price target of $13.

Geographic atrophy is estimated to represent a market opportunity of over $1 billion, with the current patient population at more than 1 million, Nierengarten said in the note.

In October, Iveric Bio had announced Zimura showed positive results in slowing the growth of lesions in its Phase 2 study. The company’s lead asset is also being investigated in Stargardt disease and data from this study could come as early as in the back half of 2002, the analyst noted.

Nierengarten expects more details of the trial design for Zimura’s pivotal study to be disclosed at Iveric Bio’s R&D investor symposium on Jan. 14.

He further wrote, “The company is also building a portfolio of gene therapy candidates, with the first program in autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa (adRP) likely to enter the clinic late this year.”

Shares of Iveric Bio traded 4.2% higher to $8.46 at the time of publishing on Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for ISEE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2020Initiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ISEE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: David Nierengarten Wedbush ZimuraAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

