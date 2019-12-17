Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst On Hexo Earnings: 'We Had Expected Worse'
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2019 9:25am   Comments
Share:
Analyst On Hexo Earnings: 'We Had Expected Worse'

Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares traded lower by 2.9% on Monday after the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings came up short of market expectations. However, one analyst said Monday he “expected worse.”

The Analyst

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic reiterated his Underperform rating for Hexo and cut his price target from CA$2.40 ($1.83) to CA$2.20 ($1.67).

The Thesis

Despite the target cut, Zuanic said Hexo’s first-quarter revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) was better than feared. However, Zuanic says negative free cash flow of CA$79 million ($60 million) remains a major problem.

But while Hexo cleared his low bar of expectations for the first quarter, Zuanic said Hexo faces a difficult outlook for 2020.

“Given the company’s overexposure to QB (where 2.0 most products are now allowed) and its delayed 2.0 launch in other provinces, we see increased risks,” he wrote in a note.

Cantor Fitzgerald is projecting fiscal 2020 revenue of CA$61 million ($46.3 million), well below consensus analyst estimates of CA$106 million ($80.6 million).

Zuanic says Hexo is in a difficult position to compete in the cannabis 2.0 market given most 2.0 products have been banned in its home territory of Quebec. At the same time, he says Hexo’s ability to compete in other provinces may be hindered by its delayed 2.0 product launches, putting it at a competitive disadvantage in Ontario and other regions.

Benzinga’s Take

Top- and bottom-line misses and accelerating losses are a familiar story for cannabis investors at this point. Hexo investors are hoping for a rebound in 2020, but the only thing that seems certain at this point is traders can expect more cannabis stock volatility in coming quarters.

Do you agree with this take? Email feedback@benzinga.com with your thoughts.

Related Links:

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Hexo's Q1 Report Could Be Ugly, Says Cantor Fitzgerald

Latest Ratings for HEXO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnUnderweight
Oct 2019DowngradesSpeculative BuyHold
Oct 2019DowngradesNeutralSell

View More Analyst Ratings for HEXO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cannabis 2.0 Cantor FitzgeraldAnalyst Color Cannabis Price Target Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HEXO)

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss
Earnings Scheduled For December 16, 2019
Hexo's Q1 Report Could Be Ugly, Says Cantor Fitzgerald
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 12, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 11, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 5, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.07
-0.03
- 0.25%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.51
-0.005
- 0.03%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.06
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$319.49
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all

Hexo Posts Higher Year-Over-Year Q1 Net Loss

HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) reported first-quarter net revenue of CA$14.5 million ($11.05 million) Monday, down from CA$15.4 million in the previous ... read more

Why Production Costs Could Lead To 'Carnage' In Canadian Market

In late November, Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) (TSE: ACB) CEO Terry Booth told BNN Bloomberg that his company has its sights set on the United ... read more

The SAFE Act Could Be 2020's Biggest Cannabis Catalyst

Cannabis investors are hoping Canada’s Cannabis 2.0 will help improve sales growth and profitability in 2020 after a disappointing 2019. Yet the ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Regulators Give Roche Green Light For $4.3B Spark Therapeutics Acquisition