Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts: Amazon Is More Than The Truck That Brings Gifts

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2019 2:40pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts: Amazon Is More Than The Truck That Brings Gifts

Around the holidays Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is probably best known for being one of Santa's biggest helpers, delivering presents to homes at a furious pace.

But as the company rolls out several new Amazon Web Services products and new innovations in machine learning, and its Amazon Business B2B unit grows faster than retail and AWS, some analysts are keeping an eye on the lesser-noticed parts of the online retailing giant as a key part of the company's financial future.

The Analysts

Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak kept an Overweight rating on the stock with a $2,100 price target.

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler kept an Overweight rating with a $2,000 target price.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Mark Mahaney maintained an Outperform rating on Amazon.

Amazon Business = $30 Billion?

Amazon Business could top $30 billion in revenue in a few years, Mahaney said, adding that Amazon Business has mostly been ignored by investors.

He points out that the company's B2B unit, is growing faster than retail and AWS, and could see sales grow five fold by 2023. Mahaney also points out that the Business market is ultimately much larger than the retail market.

AWS And Machine Learning

Meanwhile, Amazon is launching new products in another "background" business, the Amazon Web Services unit, as it continues to add new offerings to its portfolio.

Nowak was out with a note praising AWS' edge computing offerings and machine learning innovations.

Nowak pointed to Amazon's rolling out of six new products that rely on improved machine learning, including CodeGuru, which analyzes lines of code to find inefficiencies, and Amazon Fraud Detector, which uses AI to do just that.

"Amazon is striving to democratize machine learning, which we believe will increasingly lead to higher cloud adoption/use," Nowak wrote in a note. And its innovations are what will drive the stock, he said.

"We see Amazon continuing to compete based on new cloud features/offerings rather than price," Nowak wrote.

Amazon India

Sandler took a look at Amazon India.

Sandler notes AWS is growing "very rapidly" there too, though it's off a low base, pointing out that the company's Amazon Pay business is in the same situation on the subcontinent.

The Amazon story in India continues to rely heavily on the retail business-to-consumer growth, however, and that's propping it up as wholesale business there slows, Sandler wrote.

Price Action

Amazon's stock traded around $1,750 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Amazon Launches 'Portable' Smart Speaker Designed Specially For India

Today's Pickup: Amazon Reportedly Tests Inventory Staging For Merchants

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2019AssumesBuy
Nov 2019Initiates Coverage OnHold
Oct 2019MaintainsMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Amazon Business Amazon Web Services AWSAnalyst Color Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Today's Pickup: Seattle-Based Shipium Lands $2M Seed Round
Next Decade Could Belong To Cryptocurrency As Fiat System Crumbles: Deutsche Bank Research
Bank Of America Downgrades F5 Networks, Negative Secular Trends Too Large To Ignore
Project44 Brings Visibility To Supply Chains, Even When They Break
New York Grants Cargo Bikes Commercial Parking Access
Project44 Opens Paris Office, Second In Europe
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TOLGoldman SachsInitiates Coverage On42.0
KBHGoldman SachsInitiates Coverage On36.0
YEXTSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains28.0
LHCGSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains160.0
DLRSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains140.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Option Trader Bets $1.3M On Exxon Mobil Upside Through 2022