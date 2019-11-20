Market Overview

Analyst Upgrades Intelsat's Stock Following 75% Decline
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2019 9:30am   Comments
Analyst Upgrades Intelsat's Stock Following 75% Decline

Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) shares have taken a beating in the past week, plummeting more than 70% on concerns related to the Federal Communications Commission opting for a public auction of the company’s C-band spectrum.

Fortunately for Intelsat investors, one Wall Street analyst said the sell-off has created a buying opportunity.

The Analyst

Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss upgraded Intelsat from Market Perform to Outperform and set a $12 price target.

The Thesis

Prentiss said Intelsat shares have been hit by a one-two punch of the FCC decision for a public spectrum auction and then a Senate bill suggesting the U.S. Treasury would take at least 50% of the auction proceeds.

However, a new House bill calls for the Treasury to get only 25% of the proceeds.

“Plus some previous FCC run spectrum auctions have included government stakes of ~20-40% and we think that is a more likely final outcome as a 50% or higher stake would probably result in litigation from the satellite operators and ties the spectrum up in court instead of hanging on towers providing much needed 5G capacity,” Prentiss wrote in a note.

Given the extreme pullback in Intelsat shares, he said the risk-reward balance is now skewed to the upside.

Price Action

Intelsat's stock traded higher by 20% to $7.37 per share at time of publication.

Analysts React To FCC Decision On Intelsat C-Band Spectrum Auction

Intelsat's Stock Slide Continues

Latest Ratings for I

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2019UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Nov 2019MaintainsNeutral
Nov 2019DowngradesOutperformIn-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for I
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Raymond James Ric PrentissAnalyst Color Government Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

