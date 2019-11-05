Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analysts Remain Bullish On Aaron's Despite Disappointing Q3, Lowered Outlook

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2019 1:35pm   Comments
Share:
Analysts Remain Bullish On Aaron's Despite Disappointing Q3, Lowered Outlook

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) reported its third-quarter earnings below expectations and lowered its full-year guidance. While this could exert pressure on the stock, analysts remain bullish about the company’s outlook.

The Analysts

KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating and a price target of $88.

Vincent Caintic of Stephens also has an Overweight rating for the company with a price target of $80.

The Thesis

Aaron’s reported its third-quarter adjusted earnings at 73 cents per share, significantly short of the consensus estimate of 82 cents per share.

Progressive missed expectations for revenue growth, mainly due to the timing of the ramp at Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), KeyBanc analyst Thomas said. He added that the Aaron’s business generated strong revenue growth, but collections fell short of expectations.

Management reduced the full-year adjusted earnings guidance from $3.85-$4.00 to $3.75-$3.85 per share.

“While 3Q is disappointing, looking ahead, we continue to see AAN as a 2020/2021 top-line and EPS story, fueled by national account growth for Progressive,” Thomas wrote in the note.

Guidance was lowered entirely by the third-quarter miss, Stephens analyst Caintic said. He expects the fourth-quarter results to be solid, given the recent account wins and holiday sales season.

Caintic added that Progressive’s large addressable market remains as “the bull case” for the company.

Price Action

Shares of Aaron’s had nosedived more than 12% to $64.92 at the time of publishing on Tuesday.

Related Links:

Aaron's Analyst Says Partnership With Wayfair Could Add 4-27% To EPS

Best Buy Analyst Says Progressive Leasing Partnership Could Boost Sales

Latest Ratings for AAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019MaintainsStrong Buy
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Jul 2019MaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AAN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bradley Thomas KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAN + BBY)

54 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
24 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For November 5, 2019
8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Q3 Earnings Preview For Papa John's