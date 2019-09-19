Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barclays Says Beyond Meat Has The Beef Investors Crave

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2019 10:01am   Comments
Share:
Barclays Says Beyond Meat Has The Beef Investors Crave

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) is well positioned to win a notable share of the alternative meat market, according to Barclays.

The Analyst

Barclays analyst Benjamin Theurer initiated coverage of Beyond Meat's stock with an Overweight rating and $185 price target.

The Thesis

The bullish case for Beyond Meat's stock is based on expectations for the company to hold a 4.5% market share of the worldwide alternative meat industry, CNBC quoted the analyst as saying in a note. The size of the fast growing and new food category can represent 10% of the global meat industry before 2030.

The company's ability to capture market share will result in achieving a 15% EBITDA margin rate by 2029, which would be consistent with management's own outlook.

The latest analyst joining the bull camp comes one day after Beyond Meat products were scaled back across Canada at Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)'s Tim Hortons chains. However, the plant-based food alternative is seeing momentum in the U.S. as it continues to find new fast food chain partners with some analysts expecting more announcements to come.

Price Action

Shares of Beyond Meat were trading higher by 1.6% at $156.54.

Related Links:

Tim Hortons Scales Back On Beyond Meat Products In Canada

Beyond Meat Analyst Questions Market Opportunity, Starts Stock With A Sell Rating

Latest Ratings for BYND

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnUnderperform
Aug 2019UpgradesNeutralOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BYND
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Barclays beef Benjamin TheurerAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QSR + BYND)

Tim Hortons Scales Back On Beyond Meat Products In Canada
12 Most Expensive Stocks To Short
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2019
Chicken Sandwich Wars: Popeyes Tells Customers To 'BYOB'
August IMX Reveals Investors Remain Bullish On Blue-Chips, Bearish On China
Investor Movement Index Summary: August 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MLHRSidoti & Co.Maintains45.0
ICFISidoti & Co.Maintains99.0
CASYSidoti & Co.Maintains174.0
ATUSGuggenheimMaintains33.0
CHTRGuggenheimMaintains488.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

MediPharm Signs Manufacturing Agreement With Cronos Group

Fed Follow-Up: Markets Don't Appear To Get Rate Cut Boost As Fed Doesn't Promise More