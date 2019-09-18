Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Craig-Hallum No Longer A Square Bear, Says Risks Priced Into Stock

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2019 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Craig-Hallum No Longer A Square Bear, Says Risks Priced Into Stock

The bearish case for Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) can no longer be justified, as the stock's decline since its 2018 peak now reflects multiple concerns, according to Craig-Hallum.

The Analyst

Bradley Berning upgraded Square's stock rating from Sell to Hold with a price target lifted from $55 to $63.

The Thesis

Square's stock traded above $100 per share in late 2018, but its current valuation near $60 per share factors in multiple headwinds, Berning said in a Wednesday upgrade note.

The headwinds include the following, the analyst said: 

  • Decelerated revenue due to growing competition.
  • A push to boost margins that has come at the expense of seller transaction growth.
  • Seller margin expansion was used to finance CashApp growth and drive EBITDA margins, which resulted in decelerating revenue growth in transaction volumes.

The company's own comments at a recent conference "clearly signaled" it plans on overseeing new investments to drive growth, he said.

For example, hardware costs were lowered by 20%, and online and brand investments from the second quarter are likely to be recurring in nature.

Craig-Hallum is now modeling for Square to invest 2.7% to 3.7% of revenue in incremental spending, with adjusted EBITDA will likely expanding 1.65% in 2020.

The stock's valuation isn't compelling enough to recommend investors pull the trigger and be buyers of the stock, Berning said. 

Price Action

Square shares were down 0.3% at $59.38 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Canaccord Genuity Upgrades PayPal, Downgrades Square

Bank Of America Cuts Square Target Due To Questions About 2020 Guidance

Photo courtesy of Square. 

Latest Ratings for SQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019UpgradesSellHold
Sep 2019DowngradesBuyHold
Sep 2019MaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for SQ
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bradley Berning CashApp Craig HallumAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
6 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More
Canaccord Genuity Upgrades PayPal, Downgrades Square
Bank Of America Cuts Square Target Due To Questions About 2020 Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FWONAFBN SecuritiesDowngrades
BXCitiDowngrades52.0
TRVBank of AmericaDowngrades
PSTGCross ResearchUpgrades
PFSWB. RileyReinstates4.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Analysts Still Bullish On Adobe Despite Bookings Miss

IRU Issues Call To Action Amidst Changing Landscape