Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mallinckrodt Mulls Restructuring Ahead of Cleveland Opioid Trial; "Bankruptcy Now a Real Option"
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2019 10:08am   Comments
Share:

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) shares have been on an extended downtrend since the middle of 2015. From over $130 in early 2015, the stock is now barely above $1.

Much of the downside is attributable to allegations regarding opioid addiction and opioid overdose deaths, which implicates not only Mallinckrodt but a host of companies, including Purdue Pharma and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA), which have been manufacturing and selling opioid drugs.

Bankruptcy Option On The Table

Mallinckrodt shares were tumbling yet again Thursday, dropping about 45%, after the Bloomberg reported that the company is exploring options, including a possible bankruptcy filing, ahead of a trial in Cleveland coming up next month.

The company has reportedly hired law firm Latham & Watkins and turnaround firm AlixPartners to assist in tackling the legal onslaught.

Incidentally, Endo International PLC (NASDAQ: ENDP) and Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) have settled claims by agreeing to make payments ahead of the trial in Cleveland federal court.

Mallinckrodt is in talks with lawyers representing plaintiff cities and counties to wriggle out of the Cleveland trial, the Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the talks.

For Mallinckrodt, the problem at hand is exacerbated by its precarious cash position. The company has a debt pile of $5 billion, with only $550 million in cash on hand. It has also depleted the last of its borrowing capacity, the Bloomberg said, quoting analysts.

See also: Biotech Stock On The Radar: Ardelyx Gears Up For FDA Decision Day

BMO: We No Longer Recommend The Equity

With the situation turning from bad to worse, BMO Capital Markets analyst Gary Nachman downgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from Outperform to Market Perform and took down the price target from $19 to $3.

The analyst had earlier stuck with his bullish view on the premise that the shares were undervalued and due to hopes the company can ultimately emerge out of the opioid-litigation related uncertainties and the significant pressure faced by its key Acthar franchise.

"However, with the rapidly mounting pressures related to the opioid litigation, we can no longer rule out the possibility of bankruptcy," Nachman said.

"But it appears that is now a real option being considered and we can no longer recommend the equity."

Legal Woes Abound

Apart from the opioid legal entanglement, Mallinckrodt is facing other legal woes. It has locked horns with Praxair over a patent infringement lawsuit pertaining to the latter's nitric oxide drug product delivery system.

Further, the company has an ongoing litigation against the U.S. government over the latter's decision to have the company change the base date average manufacturer price used to calculate Medicaid drug rebates for Acthar gel.

At last check, Mallinckrodt shares were tumbling 40.73% to $1.54.

Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage's Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug

Latest Ratings for MNK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2019DowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Aug 2019MaintainsEqual-Weight
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MNK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: BMO Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Biotech News Downgrades Price Target Legal Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ENDP + AGN)

9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Biotech Stock On The Radar: Ardelyx Gears Up For FDA Decision Day
13 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
PLAYSunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintains45.0
FLTBairdMaintains316.0
BAPBank of AmericaUpgrades
JBSSSidoti & Co.Maintains91.0
FNSRMKM PartnersMaintains22.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Signet Jewelers Profit Beats Views

Apple Acknowledges Cryptocurrency Interest, But Don't Expect Anything Soon