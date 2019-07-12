Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

InVitae Analyst: Acquisition Beefs Up Company's Hereditary Cancer Testing Capacity

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2019 12:31pm   Comments
Share:
InVitae Analyst: Acquisition Beefs Up Company's Hereditary Cancer Testing Capacity

After purchasing Singular Bio in June, InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) now plans to acquire Jungla, which would add to its hereditary cancer testing capabilities, according to Benchmark.

The Analyst

Bruce Jackson maintained a Buy rating on InVitae and raised the price target to $26.

The Thesis

InVitae plans to acquire Jungla for $50 million in a cash-and-stock deal, plus another $15 million in milestones to be paid mainly in stock, Jackson said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.) 

The addition of Jungla enhances InVitae’s capabilities to resolve variants of unknown significance — VUS — in genetic cancer testing, the analyst said. Supplemental RNA analysis for variant classification lends greater accuracy than is possible with DNA sequencing alone, which gives InVitae a competitive advantage, he said. 

"The Jungla Functional Modeling Platform combines functional genomics, computational biophysics and computer science into a platform that provides patients with auditable, accurate, comprehensive and clear clinical guidance." 

The platform has shown prospective accuracy against clinical test results from other providers and delivers a higher level of performance than is recommended by the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics and the

Association for Molecular Pathology for hundreds of genes and conditions, according to Benchmark. 

Price Action

InVitae shares were down 0.61% at $22.88 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Invitae Will Acquire Singular Bio For $55M

Latest Ratings for NVTA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
Feb 2018MaintainsOverweightOverweight
Nov 2017MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NVTA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Benchmark Bruce JacksonAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVTA)

28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Invitae Will Acquire Singular Bio For $55M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WLLMaintains19.0
VYGRMaintains28.0
UNHMaintains298.0
SLCAMaintains15.0
SPNMaintains3.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

What A Fleet Or Driver Should Expect Running FEMA Loads