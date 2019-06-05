Wells Fargo Upgrades Sientra After FDA, Financing Concerns Ease
Shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) have declined about 25 percent since the company reported its first-quarter results on May 8.
Meanwhile, the industry backdrop has improved and the near-term financing overhang on Sientra's stock has lifted with the company announcing it raised gross proceeds of $100 million in an upsized equity offering of around 17.4 million shares, according to Wells Fargo.
The Analyst
Wells Fargo’s David Maris upgraded Sientra to Outperform and raised the price target from $8 to $10.
The Thesis
Sientra’s shares came under pressure on concerns around the then-upcoming FDA panel meeting on breast implant safety and a financing overhang, Maris said in the note.
Both these concerns have been mitigated.
The FDA panel called for additional monitoring and reporting, which is a more favorable decision than an outright ban as many feared.
Maris added that, in April, the FDA approved several new styles of Sientra implants, including some textured implants, which indicate a ban may not happen. Moreover, the financing overhang has lifted with gross proceeds of $100 million being raised by the company.
Price Action
Shares of Sientra trader higher by more than 7.8 percent to $6.62 at the time of publication.
Latest Ratings for SIEN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2019
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Mar 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Market Perform
|Aug 2018
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for SIEN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: David Maris Wells FargoAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.