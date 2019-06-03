Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Big Lots Hit With Big Downgrade

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2019 12:00pm   Comments
Share:
Big Lots Hit With Big Downgrade

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) reported a "low quality" first-quarter earnings beat, which prompted Bank of America to turn bearish on the stock.

The Analyst

Bank of America's Jason Haas downgraded Big Lots from Buy to Underperform with a price target lowered from $45 to $23.

The Thesis

Big Lots reported EPS of 92 cents versus the consensus estimate of 70 cents, Hass wrote in the note. However, the outperformance includes a 39 cent per share add-back for inventory impairment and other factors along with a 14 cent per share add-back for a legal settlement loss contingency.

The company reported comps of 1.5 percent, which missed the analyst's estimate of 3 percent. Management attempted to attribute the miss to weather and a delay in tax refunds but Hass said these factors were already included in the analyst's estimate.

Management said it will accelerate the rollout of store remodels, but at the same time it also changed the language in its comp guidance. Specifically, management changed the comp benefit outlook from "high single digit to low double digits in most major markets" to "high single digits on average."

Given a lower degree of confidence in comp growth from store remodels, Haas said the stock is "likely to trade sideways at best" moving forward.

Price Action

Shares of Big Lots traded around $27.80 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Analysts Lower Big Lots Price Targets After Q3 Print

The Street Debates What To Do With Big Lots After Mixed Q4 Earnings

Photo credit: Mike Kalasnik via Wikimedia Commons

Latest Ratings for BIG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019MaintainsOverweight
Jun 2019DowngradesBuyUnderperform
May 2019DowngradesOverweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for BIG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Jason HaasAnalyst Color Short Ideas Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIG)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2019
30 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 300 Points; Williams-Sonoma Shares Climb On Upbeat Earnings
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2.9%; Stellar Biotechnologies Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

One number explains why the Tesla Semi won't be seen any time soon