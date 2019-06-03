BMO Downgrades Cree On Valuation, Says LED Maker Has Unique Positioning
Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is executing on its turnaround, but the risk-reward profile for the stock is balanced, according to BMO Capital Markets, which dropped its bullish stance Sunday.
The Analyst
Ambrish Srivastava downgraded Cree from Outperform to Market Perform with an unchanged $55 price target.
The Thesis
Wide bandgap semiconductors are carving out a major presence in power semiconductors thanks to markets such as electric vehicles and 5G, Srivastava said in the Sunday downgrade note. (See his track record here.)
Cree is also uniquely positioned due to its capability and assets in silicon carbide semiconductors through its Wolfspeed division, the analyst said.
Cree is executing solidly on its transformation, and it recently announced a capacity expansion to take advantage of the growing SiC market, which is driven primarily by the market for EVs, Srivastava said.
Yet the stock's risk-reward is "fairly balanced," he said.
BMO lowered its expectations for the LED business given expectations that it will continue to be challenged by a tough macroeconomic backdrop.
"With respect to exposure to Huawei, we see Cree with some exposure there in infrastructure," the analyst said.
BMO decreased its estimates slightly to reflect lower revenues that are are partly offset by a higher gross margin and lower operating expenditures.
The Price Action
Cree shares were trading down by 0.67 percent at $54.77 at the time of publication Monday.
Related Links:
Goldman Sachs: Acuity Brands' Risk-Reward Profile Has Turned Unfavorable
Cree's 31% Dip Triggers JPMorgan Upgrade On Valuation
Photo via Wikimedia.
Latest Ratings for CREE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2019
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|May 2019
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Perform
|Mar 2019
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Market Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for CREE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: 5G Ambrish Srivastava BMO Capital Markets EVsAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.