Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mizuho Downgrades Anadarko Petroleum On Risks In Mozambique, Colorado

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 19, 2019 10:38am   Comments
Share:
Mizuho Downgrades Anadarko Petroleum On Risks In Mozambique, Colorado

The potential for project delays at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE: APC) Mozambique site poses a risk to the company's 2022 free cash flow estimate, while additional risk is due to political uncertainty in Colorado, according to Mizuho Securities.

The Analyst

Mizuho’s Paul Sankey downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from Buy to Neutral and maintained a $51 price target. 

The Thesis

Mizuho estimates the 2022 free cash flow yield for Anadarko Petroleum at around 10 percent.

One-quarter of this estimate is dependent on a successful start and delivery at Mozambique Train 1, Sankey said in the Tuesday downgrade note. 

Although the upcoming final investment decision on the project may be considered a positive by the market, there are medium-term risks associated with Mozambique and the uncertainties caused by turmoil in the region “outweigh the longer-term benefit of the resource opportunity,” the analyst said. 

Political risk in Colorado could exert pressure on Andarko stock, Sankey said. In the event the political scenario begins significantly impacting the company's operations, Andarko is likely to “aggressively shift capital” to its new position in Converse County, he said. 

This could translate to substantial upfront infrastructure investment and put further pressure on the company’s future free cash flow yield, according to Mizuho. 

Price Action

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum were trading down slightly at $45.08 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

Anadarko Petroleum's Q4 Earnings Outlook

Barclays Downgrades Targa, DCP Midstream On Decelerating Permian Volumes; Enable Midstream Upgraded 

Photo courtesy of Andarko. 

Latest Ratings for APC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019MizuhoDowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Nov 2018JefferiesMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for APC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Mizuho Securities Paul SankeyAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Commodities Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APC)

Norway's Wealth Fund To Dump Oil Producers
Anadarko Petroleum's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Instagram Launches In-App Checkout: What You Need To Know