Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Longtime Tesla Bear Still Expects A Sharp Valuation Plunge

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2019 11:46am   Comments
Share:
Longtime Tesla Bear Still Expects A Sharp Valuation Plunge
Related TSLA
Truckin': Auto Sales Pivot Away From Cars In 2018
Analysts Tackle Tesla Price Cut, Demand Concerns
Mark Spiegel: Tesla Is Heading For A Restructuring (Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Investors looking to buy the dip in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)'s stock may want to first listen to why notable bear analyst Gordon Johnson expects shares to plunge 70 percent this year toward his $88 year-end price target.

What Happened

The bullish case for Tesla in recent years was based on the notion that the company merely has to ramp production to satisfy the illusion of strong demand, Johnson said. Part of this theory may have been backed up by the fact that Tesla operated "unchallenged" — until now, the Vertical Group managing director said during a recent CNBC "Trading Nation" segment.

What Happened

Tesla will not only face "real competition" for the first time in the back half of 2019, but the federal government's $7,500 tax credit for Tesla's electric cars was cut in half this week, Johnson said. Investors may want to brace for a "huge falloff of sales" as soon as the first quarter, he said.

Investors assuming a 10-15-percent drop in sales this year are likely way off base, and the real numbers will be "astronomically higher than that" and "shock people the downside," Johnson said. 

What's Next

Tesla's third-quarter earnings report impressed investors with a bottom-line beat and a profit for the first time in two years.

But it may be downhill from here, as the company will never "reach that level of earnings again," Johnson said. 

The implied multiple on Tesla's stock at nearly 100 times Q3 earnings is overcooked, as it is clear the company is "not growing at that level," the analyst said. 

Related Links:

Analysts Tackle Tesla Price Cut, Demand Concerns

Ives, Munster Like Tesla's New Board Members

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019RBC CapitalMaintainsSector PerformSector Perform
Dec 2018WedbushInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2018BairdReiteratesOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CNBC electric cars Gordon Johnson Trading Nation Vertical GroupAnalyst Color Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Truckin': Auto Sales Pivot Away From Cars In 2018
Analysts Tackle Tesla Price Cut, Demand Concerns
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: U.S. Stocks Turns Higher; Tesla Shares Plunge
Analysts React To Tesla's Delivery Miss, Tax Credits
45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
QRTEAKeyBancDowngrades0.0
SFLYKeyBancUpgrades55.0
VMWKeyBancMaintains172.0
INTCBank of AmericaUpgrades0.0
TXNBank of AmericaDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling Is A Lucky Winner Of Flash Crash Targeting 1.2700 And Above