Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Credit Suisse Sees 15% Upside For Stocks In 2019
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 18, 2018 3:15pm   Comments
Share:
Credit Suisse Sees 15% Upside For Stocks In 2019
Related VXX
Leon Cooperman Argues To Bring The Uptick Rule Back; Trader Thinks The Rule Prevents Accurate Market Pricing
How Anne-Marie Baiynd Is Trading The Market Sell-Off: Fade The Bounces
Time To Buy E-Mini S&P 500? (Seeking Alpha)
Related SPY
What To Expect From The Federal Reserve On Wednesday
The US Trade Deficit, Explained
S&P 500: We Got Our Cycles Wrong (Seeking Alpha)

Monday’s slide has everyone on Wall Street taking sides on whether investors can expect a bear market or a rebound in 2019. Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Golub in a Tuesday note said he's betting on a market bounce in 2019 based on several factors.

Benign Slowdown

Spikes in the VIX and volatility ETFs like the BRCL BK IPTH S&P 500 VIX SH FTRS ETN (NYSE: VXX) have historically been followed by periods of lower volatility and several months of relatively strong performance from the market, Golub said. The VIX is up 73 percent in the past three months.

While Golub said there will certainly be a slowdown in EPS and GDP growth in 2019, the slowdown will be “benign” since 2018 growth numbers were given a huge boost thanks to corporate tax reform. Credit Suisse is calling for 2.5 percent GDP growth and 6 percent to 7 percent EPS growth next year.

In addition, Golub said recent dovish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggests the U.S. is approaching neutral-rate territory and will likely be the first major country to reach that point. Golub said a pause in the Fed tightening schedule in 2019 should be well-received by the market.

2019 Outlook

Golub said the recent batch of volatility in the market hasn’t impacted Credit Suisse’s 2019 outlook at all.

“The expected trajectory for EPS and the economy remain virtually unchanged during the recent market disruption,” he wrote in the note.

Credit Suisse is calling for 2019 and 2020 S&P 500 EPS of $174 and $185, respectively. Those numbers each represent more than 6 percent annual growth.

Credit Suisse also lowered its year-end 2019 target for the S&P 500 from 3,350 to 2,925, suggesting about 15 percent upside from Monday’s closing price.

With less than two weeks left in the year, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is on track to finish the year down 3.6 percent.

Related Links:

The US Trade Deficit, Explained

Putting The 2018 Market Correction In Perspective

Posted-In: Credit Suisse Jonathan GolubAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + VXX)

What To Expect From The Federal Reserve On Wednesday
The US Trade Deficit, Explained
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Fed Meeting
Wall Street May Like Mulvaney, But Probes, Politics Will Likely Top Agenda
Putting The 2018 Market Correction In Perspective
A Global IPO Report Card For 2018: US Holds Up, China Dominates In Cross-Border Listings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DESPKeyBancInitiates Coverage On0.0
MELIKeyBancInitiates Coverage On0.0
ALBKeyBancMaintains120.0
AVNSKeyBancMaintains67.0
ABTCredit SuisseInitiates Coverage On82.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Silence Could Cause Heightened Uncertainty, Wells Fargo Says