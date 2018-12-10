Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Susquehanna Bullish On Canada Goose: 'We Foresee A Long Runway For Margin Expansion'
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2018 3:04pm   Comments
Share:
Susquehanna Bullish On Canada Goose: 'We Foresee A Long Runway For Margin Expansion'
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2018
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Susquehanna confident on Canada Goose (Seeking Alpha)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) is "the best-in-class luxury cold weather brand," according to Susquehanna. 

The Analyst

Analyst Sam Poser initiated coverage of Canada Goose with a Positive rating and $98 price target.

The Thesis

"Canada Goose continues to position itself as ‘THE’ luxury winter performance outdoor apparel brand by making great product, controlling distribution and staying true to its Canadian heritage," Poser said in the initiation note. (See his track record here.) 

Even after beating the second-quarter earnings consensus estimate by 77 percent and posting 37-percent earnings growth year-over-year, the analyst said Canada Goose's positive outlook will prove conservative.

“Given international expansion, favorable changes in distribution mix (increasing penetration of direct sales vs. wholesale), we expect a three-year revenue and net income CAGRs, respectively, of at least 30 percent and 40 percent.” 

Canada Goose is positioned to drive 30-percent-plus revenue CAGR through at least fiscal 2021 for the following reasons, Poser said: 

  • "Controlled, yet aggressive" direct-to-consumer growth.
  • Controlled international expansion.
  • Strict distribution and allocation control. 
  • Commitment to the brand’s ethos.
  • Creative, targeted marketing.

The direct-to-consumer segment should grow to almost 70 percent of total sales by 2021, the analyst said — a promising sign considering that, in fiscal 2018, Canada Goose's DTC gross margin was 74.4 percent versus a wholesale gross margin of 46.9 percent.

“As the company continues to shift the business toward DTC, as well as improve and enhance its manufacturing capabilities, we foresee a long runway for margin expansion." 

The Price Action

Canada Goose shares were down nearly 4 percent at $56.16 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Baird Says Canada Goose Sell-Off Is Unwarranted, Upgrades To Outperform

Cramer Likes Retail Stocks, Says Canada Goose Is The 'Best Of The Bunch'

Latest Ratings for GOOS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Sep 2018DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Aug 2018BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOS
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Apparel retail Sam Poser SusquehannaAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2018
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Canada Goose Heats Up After Q2 Sales Beat: A Sell-Side Roundup
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
QRVOKeyBancDowngrades0.0
SWKSKeyBancDowngrades0.0
CMAB. Riley FBRDowngrades84.0
COFBairdUpgrades101.0
CORJefferiesDowngrades102.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Upgrades Fortune Brands, Downgrades Jeld-Wen In Building Products Pair Trade

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2%; Veritone Shares Jump