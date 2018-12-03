Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon, Upgrades AT&T
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2018 1:20pm   Comments
Share:
The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon, Upgrades AT&T
Related T
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018
Let's Take A Look At AT&T In 2019 (Seeking Alpha)
Related VZ
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On DowDuPont, Home Depot And More
Verizon Communications: By The Numbers (Seeking Alpha)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) was upgraded by two Street analysts Monday, while Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) caught a downgrade from JPMorgan that came with a projection of flat EPS growth. 

The Analyst

  • JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick downgraded Verizon from Overweight to Neutral and reiterated a $62 price target.
  • Cusick upgraded AT&T from Neutral to Overweight and maintained a $38 price target.
  • Cowen analyst Colby Synesael upgraded AT&T from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $34 to $36.

Verizon

The Verizon thesis has become less compelling following the addition of a new management team and a run-up in shares, Cusick said in the Monday downgrade note. JPMorgan anticipates effectively flat earnings per share growth over the next few years.

The new management team will create both risk and opportunity, Cusick said. CEO Hans Vestburg has developed a refined organizational structure, he said.

“Vestburg and CSO Rima Qureshi joined from Ericsson only in 2017, new consumer head Ronan Dunne joined Verizon in 2016, and media/Oath head Guru Gowrappan joined in 2018. Business head Tami Erwin has been with Verizon for years — the longest tenured C-level executive as CFO Matt Ellis joined in only 2016.”

AT&T

Following management and company analyst meetings, Cusik said he has a better understanding of AT&T’s plans for organic growth. The company has demonstrated  comfort in dedicating time to improved wireless performance, a media shift and better pricing going into 2019, he said in the upgrade note. 

Cowen's Synesael said in an upgrade note that, with the acquisitions of DirecTV, Time Warner and AppNexus, AT&T has the means to create a next-generation advertising platform across its 370-million-customer base.

“The concept in our view is logical and we also agree the assets that AT&T has assembled would suggest they can be successful. That said, all of this remains to be see;, however, if proven out, it could drive significant upside in outer years," the analyst said. 

Price Action

AT&T shares were up 1.63 percent at $31.74 at the time of publication Monday, while Verizon shares were down 3.57 percent at $58.11. 

Related Links:

Verizon: The Dow Powerhouse Few Are Discussing

AT&T Analyst Day: WarnerMedia Integration, Streaming On The Street's Mind

Latest Ratings for T

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Dec 2018JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight
Nov 2018Moffett NathansonUpgradesSellNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for T
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Colby Synesael Cowen JPMorganAnalyst Color Upgrades Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T + VZ)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018
AT&T Analyst Day: WarnerMedia Integration, Streaming On The Street's Mind
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On DowDuPont, Home Depot And More
Data Dive, Trade Talks And Powell: Busy Post-Holiday Week On The Way
'The Match': Pay-Per-View Golf May Be A First, But Primetime Tee-Offs Are Nothing New
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AVGOB. Riley FBRUpgrades300.0
BDCGoldman SachsDowngrades55.0
TJP MorganUpgrades38.0
VZJP MorganDowngrades62.0
FSLRGoldman SachsUpgrades46.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Truce: 5 Things The Global Markets Are Talking About Today