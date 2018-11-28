Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cantor Fitzgerald Bullish On GW Pharmaceuticals, Sees 75% Upside Potential
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 28, 2018 3:11pm   Comments
Share:
Cantor Fitzgerald Bullish On GW Pharmaceuticals, Sees 75% Upside Potential

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) Epidiolex drug and earlier-stage programs Sativex and CBDV will represent major catalysts for the stock in the near-term, in Cantor Fitzgerald's view. 

The Analyst

Analyst Elemer Piros reiterated an Overweight on GW Pharmaceuticals with a $211 price target. 

The Thesis

Cantor's thesis is focused on Epidiolex. Since its Nov. 1 launch, Epidiolex is seeing strong demand in the U.S., Piros said in a Tuesday note. (See his track record here.) 

 In Europe, where Epidiolex is awaiting approval from the EMA, GW has already launched marketing campaigns in five major markets, the analyst said. 

Epidiolex has shown strong results in the second study of the drug in Dravet Syndrome, Piros said. 

Cantor Fitzgerald estimated the company's fair value by calculating the risk-adjusted cash flow for Epidiolex. Cantor's estimates imply a UK tax rate of 21 percent and a 15-percent discount rate, which results in a sum of risk-adjusted NPV for Epidiolex of around $5.1 billion.

Cantor added $500 million for the drug portfolio and $348 million in cash, obtaining a total value for the company of $6 billion, or $211 per ADS.

Price Action

GW Pharmaceuticals shares were down 1.36 percent at $120.07 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

GW Pharma Beats Q4 EPS Estimates, Misses On Revenue

4 Reasons Why Leerink Is Bullish On GW Pharma

Latest Ratings for GWPH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018Leerink SwannInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Oct 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Sep 2018Morgan StanleyReinstatesOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for GWPH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Cantor Fitzgerald Elemer PirosAnalyst Color Cannabis Price Target Reiteration Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GWPH)

22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: IntelliPharmaCeutics Generic Antidepressant Gets FDA Nod, GW Pharma Earnings
GW Pharma Beats Q4 EPS Estimates, Misses On Revenue
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Abeona Fires CEO, Loxo Passes FDA Muster, Bristol-Myers Flunks Lung Cancer Trial
GW Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings Preview
Earnings Scheduled For November 27, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Bright Idea Among Corporate Bond ETFs